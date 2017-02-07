US congresswoman advocates impeaching Trump because Putin’s attacking... Korea? (VIDEO)

Representative Maxine Waters has argued that US President Donald Trump will inevitably be impeached because of his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who she claimed is “advancing in Korea.”

Waters, a 13-term Democrat from Los Angeles, has called for Trump’s impeachment several times now, however she has yet to explicitly accuse the president of breaking the law.

Speaking to reporters with other House Democrats, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Waters sought to explain why she is pushing for Trump’s impeachment less than a month into his term in the White House.

"I am not calling for the impeachment yet. He's doing it himself," Waters claimed.

“How can a president, who is acting in the manner that he's acting, whether he's talking about the travel ban, the way that he's talking to Muslims, or whether he's talking about his relationship to Putin, and the Kremlin, and knowing that they have hacked our D-triple-C, DNC, and knowing that he is responsible for supplying the bombs that killed innocent children and families in, um… um... Aleppo.”

“And the fact that he is wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea. I think that he is leading himself into that kind of position where folks will begin to ask, what are we going to do?”

“And the answer is going to be, eventually, we've got to do something about him. We cannot continue to have a president who's acting in this manner. It's dangerous to the United States of America.

"Aleppo" was suggested to Waters by members of the press corps when she couldn't remember where she alleged that the Russian president supplied bombs.

Waters may argue that it was merely a slip of the tongue, and that she meant Crimea as opposed to Korea.

Pelosi quickly distanced herself from her colleague’s comments. “Many things the congresswoman said are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this president,” she said.

She explained that Trump has acted in a way that is “strategically incoherent, incompetent and that is reckless… that is not grounds for impeachment,” she stated.