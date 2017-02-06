Judge bans teen from sex before marriage after rape conviction

A US judge has ordered a 19-year-old man to refrain from sexual activity until he gets married as part of his sentencing after the teen was convicted of the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The sex ban was laid down by an Idaho judge along with a five to 15-year suspended sentence, on the condition that the convicted man, Cody Duane Scott Herrera, complete a one-year therapy program.

The Twin Falls judge’s ‘no sex ruling’ kicks in once the program is completed and Herrera is placed on probation, according to the AP.

“If you’re ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you’re married to, if you’re married,” 5th District Judge Randy Stoker said.

The judge said the celibacy clause was added as Herrera had told investigators he already had 34 sexual partners.

Herrera pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of the girl in March 2015. The victim’s mother issued a victim-impact statement, describing him as a predator. “It was his intent from the beginning to take what he wanted from my 14-year-old child — her virginity,” she said.

“And he stayed around until he got it from her. Cody will never understand what he has done to our family. Cody robbed her of her innocence. He destroyed the child left in her. This can never be returned,” she continued.

The legality of the judge’s bizarre condition, however, has been questioned by some scholars.

Shaakirrah Sanders, an associate professor of law at the University of Idaho, told local news outlets that the sex ban may be illegal and, on a practical level, difficult to enforce.

However, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs, however, believed the probation requirement could be imposed and the judge has the power to “tell people to do or not do all sorts of things” such as abstaining from alcohol.