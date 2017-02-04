NoBanNoWall: Anti-Trump protests continue throughout Europe & US

Worldwide resistance to Donald Trump’s travel ban shows no signs of abating with protests taking place across parts of the US and Europe.

The largest protest in Europe took place in London with over 10,000 people marching on the US embassy for the second week in a row to oppose Trump’s ban on travelers from seven mainly Muslim nations entering the US.

Many in Britain are angry about the measure, with demonstrators calling on Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to retract its invitation of a state visit to Trump and denounce his controversial travel ban.

The leader of the UK opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, could not attend but did appear via video link to deliver a message on behalf of the Labour Party:

“I support the demand of millions of people in Britain that Donald Trump should not be welcomed on a state visit to this country while he continues to propagate his anti-women, anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican policies.”

I will oppose, and the Labour Party will oppose, all those who fan the flames of fear at home and abroad. #Trumppic.twitter.com/nhBUBuZKj9 — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 4, 2017

There were also several smaller protests at landmark sites around Europe with hundreds of protesters reported at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and at the US consulate in Barcelona, according to Yahoo.

Police reported over 1,200 people also attended a similar protest march at the famous Brandenburg Gate, once the site of Berlin’s own wall.

Damn fucking straight! 🙌🏻 A photo posted by Lauren Lee Smith (@leelaurensmith) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:50am PST

#wearehereforlove 🙌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻 A video posted by Lauren Lee Smith (@leelaurensmith) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Rally at the US consulate in Barcelona to support #SanctuaryCities and say #NoBanNoWall! pic.twitter.com/bWb8S9F1fG — BComú Global (@BComuGlobal) February 4, 2017

The hashtag #nobannowall is the current online rallying cry for protests, in reference to Trump’s perceived anti-immigrant prejudice, as well as his infamous border wall proposal with Mexico.

Trump’s brash rhetoric has sparked a growing international resistance with a slew of online petitions calling on world leaders to condemn the White House.

A series of protests across the entire United States are also taking place Saturday, with more planned Sunday, including a major protest ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.

Washington DC

WATCH MORE : Protest against Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ in DC (LIVE VIDEO)

Stay somewhere else! #NoBanNoWall #nomuslimban #notmypresident A video posted by Mike Chelen (@mikechelen) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:52am PST

No Muslim ban week 2 #nobannowall #resist A photo posted by Acombelic (@alexacombelic) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Miami

Stand Up! #Democracy A video posted by Jeff McNabb (@jedicloned) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Los Angeles