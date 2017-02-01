Blame Obama, not Trump: Twitter trolls Pelosi for Yemen policy memory loss

Democrat representative Nancy Pelosi has come under fire online for comments she made to a Yemeni refugee, blasting Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees as responsible for the plight of the woman’s family.

“Your family is suffering because our president is reckless and his administration is incompetent,” Pelosi told a Yemeni refugee who said her mother could no longer come to the US due to the ban.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Pelosi was told by the Yemeni woman that her father died due to a lack of medicine in Yemen and that her mother was now unable to join her in the US.

Pelosi to Yemeni refugee: "Your family is suffering because our president is reckless" https://t.co/qzremhe9fShttps://t.co/UMhQJr7Ua2 — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2017

Pelosi, a staunch opponent of Trump, claimed at a town hall hosted by CNN that the current administration were “grand illusionists” who created a new problem to disguise the previous one. “This comes back to Abraham Lincoln who probably has tears in his eyes.”

READ MORE: Protest ‘a mess’: Trump slams Democrat leadership in tweet (VIDEO)

Pelosi’s comments sparked ire on Twitter, however, with some users quick to point out that it was in fact the Democrats, under Barack Obama’s administration, who carried out drone strikes on Yemen.

In a separate incident on Monday outside the Supreme Court, Pelosi also overheard on her mic encouraging Congressman Andre Carson to “tell them you’re a muslim.”

Carson addressed a large crowd gathered to show opposition to Trump’s travel ban