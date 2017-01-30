#StopPresidentBannon trends as Trump strategist gets promotion
In his role on the NSC Bannon will advise President Trump on national security and foreign policy matters, and this will place him in meetings at the highest level of government. Trump announced the news in a memorandum issued Saturday, in which he said the chief strategist will be an attendee at NSC meetings.
Trump’s chief strategist has been accused of having too much influence on the president with the hashtag #StopPresidentBannon trending following Friday’s ‘Muslim Ban.’
Twitter this morning be like...— LivingBlue (@LivingBlueinRed) January 29, 2017
#StopPresidentBannonpic.twitter.com/7NKdIQ6Xat
Some Twitter users ‘sympathized’ with Trump for putting in a lot of hard work to become president and – they say – is now seeing someone else take his job.
Feel bad for @RealDonaldTrump— rob corddry (@robcorddry) January 29, 2017
Worked hard to become president and he's not really in charge. Not tremendous. Very sad #StopPresidentBannon
LAX #NoBanNoWall#StopPresidentBannon#shutupimadeitinthecarpic.twitter.com/EdN2q6dFeG— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 29, 2017
Others focused, instead, on attempting to infuriate the president, who they believe will be upset by losing Twitter followers.
I wonder what upsets Trump more:— Ashley Riggs (@Just1MoreAshley) January 29, 2017
That Steven Bannon is calling the shots, or the fact that everyone knows it?
#StopPresidentBannon
Unfollow @realDonaldTrump. Nothing hurts his fragile ego more than losing attention. He's not the real #POTUS anyway. #StopPresidentBannon— Sheila Nava (@SheilaNava) January 29, 2017
The guy pulling Trump's strings once praised Satan, Darth Vadar & Dick Cheney.— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 29, 2017
Now he's acting like all three.
#StopPresidentBannon
Some also used the hashtag to express support for Trump, slamming those who criticized the president for putting Americans first.
It's a sad day when our fellow Americans (Democrats) choose to prioritize the well-being of refugees over our own. #StopPresidentBannon— Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) January 29, 2017
