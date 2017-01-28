Trump executive order suspends Syrian refugee program – reports

An executive order reportedly signed by President Donald Trump on Friday calls the admittance of Syrian national refugees into the US “detrimental,” and halts the visa waiver program until “sufficient changes” to the US Refugee Admissions Program are made.

"I hereby proclaim that the entry of more than 50,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017 would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and thus suspect any such entry until such time as I determine that additional admissions would be in the national interest," the executive order says, according to Sputnik News.

The executive order purportedly makes no mention of safe zones in Syria.