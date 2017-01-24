NBC comedy writer suspended after mocking Trump’s 10yo son on Twitter

Katie Rich, a writer from an NBC comedy program, was suspended from the show after mocking Donald Trump’s son Barron on Twitter, calling the 10-year-old a “homeschool shooter.” Social media erupted in anger, and a petition to fire her was launched.

Rich, a writer for the popular American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, posted the scandalous tweet on Friday, during the inauguration of Donald Trump.

“Barron would become the country’s first homeschool shooter,” she wrote.

this is a solid joke. also true, probably

that kid freaks me out.

fuck you @nbcsnl#katierichpic.twitter.com/Ce8Xod5gHv — 🎭Flegmatic❌ (@TragediaRobotum) January 24, 2017

Social media came down hard on Rich, harshly criticizing and condemning her attack on the 10 year-old boy.

Dear @nbcsnl,



If you don't FIRE Katie Rich I will never watch SNL again! <-- RETWEET if you AGREE!



Let's send this VIRAL! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NK70xb2Nvp — NIRP Umbrella (@NIRPUmbrella) January 22, 2017

On Sunday, a petition was launched on change.org, calling on NBC to fire the SNL writer. It had over 50 thousand signatures by Tuesday.

“All Americans should be sad and sickened at this type of verbal attack and bullying of a 10yr old boy. It has always been an unspoken rule of civility that young children of the President be off limits. Ms. Rich crossed the line with her comments,” the petition states.

Rich promptly deleted her tweet and temporarily deactivated her account. There is currently only one post on her Twitter feed – an apology to Barron.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

On Monday, a person familiar with the situation told AP on condition of anonymity that Rich was suspended for an indefinite period of time.

Social media, however, was not satisfied – people continued writing that Rich “should be immediately fired.”

Katie Rich needs help. Cyber bullying-abuse of 10yr old kid who did her no harm is sadistic. @nbcsnl and #LorneMichaels can't excuse this... — faster34me (@faster34me) January 24, 2017

Some people even suggested filing a lawsuit against the NBC program.

Why is Katie Rich only suspended? She should be living on the street eating out of a garbage can. No mercy for bullies!#keepkatierich — Sean Sievert (@ShowMeSean) January 24, 2017

Others defended Rich, saying that she should file “a lawsuit against SNL, citing freedom of speech.”

@katiemaryrich should file a lawsuit against SNL, siting freedom of speech. We need to take back our rights and our country. Down with Trump — uif sjeemf (@uifsjeemf48) January 24, 2017

@katiemaryrich Honestly, you did nothing wrong. Just a bunch of idiots that can not take a joke. You deserve your job back. — Keith (@keith_salgado) January 24, 2017



Earlier in January, Trump criticized SNL after actor Alec Baldwin played Trump in a parody of his news conferences.