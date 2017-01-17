‘This is awesome’: Twitter reacts as Obama cuts Chelsea Manning’s sentence

US President Barack Obama has cut the bulk of whistleblower Chelsea Manning prison sentence just days before leaving the White House, causing an outpouring of reaction on Twitter.

Manning, who has served 7 of a 35 year jail term, will now be freed on May 17 instead of her scheduled 2045 release.

The 29-year old transgender former US military intelligence analyst, born Bradley Manning, was jailed for leaking American military and diplomatic correspondence across the world in a cache of classified files leaked to WikiLeaks in 2010.

Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017

Chelsea Manning risked EVERYTHING & has languished in prison for 7yrs cause she chose 2 reveal documents about the lies that led to Iraq War — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 17, 2017

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

Chelsea Manning is a brave hero who never should have been tortured, caged and punished. President Obama did the right thing! — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 17, 2017

Fantastic news! So delighted and so very proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this happen! #chelseamanninghttps://t.co/Z1sGSZsdmP — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) January 17, 2017

Chelsea Manning should have never been thrown into a dungeon & tortured in the first place. Respect to those who campaigned for her release — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) January 17, 2017

Shocked 'war on whistleblowers' Obama commuted Chelsea Manning's sentence. THANK YOU for putting the pressure to restore her life & dignity! — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) January 17, 2017

So happy about Chelsea Manning pardon! Thank you, @Potus for Manning up. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 17, 2017

Collective sigh of relief and punching of the air on my timeline. A glimmer of light in all of this darkness, Chelsea Manning shall be free! — Elainovision of 2017 (@scattermoon) January 17, 2017

We are so happy for our client @xychelsea. See you soon! — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 17, 2017

Some opposed the timing of the move, however, criticising Obama for not acting sooner, while others took issue with the outgoing president’s perceived lenient stance against Manning.

Unsurprisingly there was also a partisan reaction as Republican and Democrat supporters saw it as an opportunity to lock horns.

Former Army PFC #Manning stabbed fellow service members in the back by releasing classified information which put them at risk. (1) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017

A pardon for Chelsea Manning, nothing for Gen. Petraeus. It's not too late: Impeach Obama! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 17, 2017

Obama complains about "Russians" leaking DNC emails and then he frees Chelsea Manning who leaked our country's top secrets. — MaydnUSA (@MaydnUSA) January 17, 2017

It'll be lost in the sauce with the Manning commutation, but the Pentagon has belatedly confirmed the transfer of 10 GTMO detainees to Oman. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) January 17, 2017

@scotthortonshow he deserves credit for commuting her sentence, would have been nice if he did it before she was tortured for 7 years though — #TefftSquad (@gburneston4) January 17, 2017

Cue hypocritical outrage from Republicans who have defended Assange role in election-related hacks in 3, 2, 1 ....https://t.co/471WGzLqak — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 17, 2017