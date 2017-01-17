Manning commutation could set up Assange extradition to US

Now that President Barack Obama has commuted much of whistleblower Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, will Wikileaks founder Julian Assange follow through on his promise to accept extradition to the US?

On Tuesday, Obama announced that he was granting clemency to Manning, along with 208 other people. The former US Army intelligence analyst will be freed on May 17, rather than in 2045 as originally intended by his conviction under the Espionage Act.

Five days before, Wikileaks tweeted that Assange was willing to make a deal if Manning was granted clemency.

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. The Australian has previously fought extradition to Sweden over accusations of rape, which he denies.

He has claimed the Swedish effort is a way to have him transferred to the US, which, as of May 2016, was actively investigating WikiLeaks’ activities.

@JustinRaimondo That's the only reason Manning was granted clemency. It's all to get at Assange. Obama is #DeepState & this is a chess move. — John Manko (@johnmanko) January 17, 2017

Wikileaks has not released a statement in reaction to the announcement by the Obama administration.