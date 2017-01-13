HomeAmerica

Reports of explosion, fire at DDOT bus terminal in Detroit, Michigan

Get short URL
Reports of explosion, fire at DDOT bus terminal in Detroit, Michigan
© Lidia Mak / YouTube
There are reports from Detroit of an explosion and fire at a bus terminal. The building is said to have sustained significant damage.

Detroit firefighters are responding to a large fire apparently started by the explosion, local TV channel WXYZ reports.

MotorCity911.com reports city services as saying that four bays of the bus terminal have collapsed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.