Reports of explosion, fire at DDOT bus terminal in Detroit, Michigan
#DDOT bus terminal fire. Tipsters report hearing an explosion. #Detroit#breakingnews # pic.twitter.com/aPfVs1Tc4D— Cynde Johnson (@cyndejohnson) January 13, 2017
Detroit firefighters are responding to a large fire apparently started by the explosion, local TV channel WXYZ reports.
DFD battling a #fire at the #DDOT bus terminal St. Jean & Shoemaker. Avoid the area. #Detroit#Breakingnewspic.twitter.com/SkyV9tbxWc— Cynde Johnson (@cyndejohnson) January 13, 2017
MotorCity911.com reports city services as saying that four bays of the bus terminal have collapsed.
#BREAKING: Large fire at bus terminal on Detroit's East Side, no word on injuries/cause. Fire crews on scene #earlyrisers— Kelly McDermott (@Kelly7wxyz) January 13, 2017
Watch on #Periscope: 2nd alarm 2nd alm bus terminal fire Detroit https://t.co/nKLfZa4naM— garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) January 13, 2017
Breaking: Explosion erupts at DDOT bus terminal in Detroit at Shoemaker and St. Jean on the east side. Building is collapsing. 2nd alarm.— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) January 13, 2017
Watch on #Periscope: Drone above DDOT Terminal fire in Detroit https://t.co/pDQl2DGpKY— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) January 13, 2017
