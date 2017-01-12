‘Can Giuliani even turn on a computer?’ Trump's cyber security pick baffles internet

Donald Trump’s appointment of Rudy Giuliani as a cyber security advisor has been met with scepticism online, with some Twitter users questioning the ethics of his appointment and how tech savvy the former New York mayor actually is.

jesus fuck does giuliani even know how to turn a computer on https://t.co/2fwzDh0ikT — anti-shiplap (@sadwhitegrrrl) January 12, 2017

Under his new role, Giuliani will be “sharing his expertise and insight” with the president-elect on private sector cyber security problems, a role some online have already criticized as being too vague in its very definition.

Trump appoints Rudy Giuliani to some sort of amorphous cyber security position pic.twitter.com/Ct2tYg9gNa — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 12, 2017

Rudy Giuliani, who put NYPD's emergency command center in the World Trade Center, will help Trump on cyber security. https://t.co/cndRgfuUoapic.twitter.com/m3FbXlgjlN — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 12, 2017

“Not Attorney General or SEC of State. But it's something,” one tweet said of the appointment made between “trusted friends.”

Rudy Giuliani gets an appointment, as cyber security advisor to POTUS. Not Attorney General or SEC of State. But it's something — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 12, 2017

“I guarantee that Rudy Giuliani does not know how to turn off his iPhone” was one of a number of tweets questioning how confident the 72-year-old is with technology. “My dead grandmother is a better computer engineer than Giuliani,” another read.

I guarantee that Rudy Giuliani does not know how to turn off his iPhone https://t.co/dJz8MW4cUA — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) January 12, 2017

@MykeCole My dead grandmother is a better computer engineer than Giuliani — Robert Lyman (@robertlyman42) January 12, 2017

*pictures Giuliani squinting at a BlackBerry* https://t.co/5PlLj221Rn — edward b. baldwin (@edwardbbaldwin) January 12, 2017

Giuliani founded a security consulting business, Giuliani Partners LLC, in 2002 that went on to have a contract with the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“Is this a government contract with Giuliani's security company?” one user asked on Twitter.

Is he getting paid? How much? Is this a government contract with Giuliani's security company? https://t.co/uaNJlxXn2N — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 12, 2017

Worth noting Giuliani has a partnership w BlackBerry as he takes on role for Trump https://t.co/olKQHr9hCS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 12, 2017

New cyber defenses will not be organized under the NSA or Pentagon, but privatized, run by Rudy Giuliani. Because obviously. https://t.co/AQw4aYNt8F — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 12, 2017

Giuliani was an outspoken supporter of Trump during his election campaign, delivering a prime time speech backing Trump during last year's Republican National Convention. He had been rumored as a possible choice for the secretary of state post, a position that went to Rex Tillerson.

Giuliani isn’t dumb, he’s corrupt. He figured out there is huge dollars available for him personally that can be derived this position. https://t.co/PTc5XVy7mC — Jeremiah Grossman (@jeremiahg) January 12, 2017