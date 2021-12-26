 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2021 05:51
HomeWorld News

ITV announces death of Pope in Christmas blunder

ITV News presenter Kylie Pentelow mistakenly announced the death of 85-year-old Pope Francis during a segment on his Christmas Day address.
ITV announces death of Pope in Christmas blunder
Pope Francis arrives to deliver his traditional Christmas Day speech from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2021 © Reuters / Yara Nardi

“The Pope’s festive address focused on his prayers for the pandemic to come to an end. He said vaccines should be made available to those most in need,” Pentelow reported on Saturday evening, before adding, “His death was announced… uh, excuse me.”

A camera pan to Pentelow showed the presenter looking very uncomfortable as the segment moved on.

The mistake was ridiculed on social media, though it was also met with understanding. BBC broadcaster Scott Bryan tweeted, “Someone get this newsreader a drink STAT. We all make mistakes.”

“Spare a thought for everyone working the Christmas shift today,” another person wrote, while one former broadcaster revealed what may have been the source of the slip-up.

“When I worked at ITN news we had to do practice runs for announcing the Queen’s death,” she said. “We had all the right obits ready but all the names were replaced with Mrs Brown to avoid mistakes like this.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies