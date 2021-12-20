 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Anti-vaxxers said to book Covid jab appointments & not show up

20 Dec, 2021 13:14
Get short URL
Anti-vaxxers said to book Covid jab appointments & not show up
A NHS message is seen on a screen at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Anti-vaxxers have been booking up Covid-19 vaccine appointments and then not turning up to get jabbed, according to the Telegraph, as Britain rushes to vaccinate millions against Omicron.

Appointments at mass vaccination centers, including Wembley Stadium which is being used to roll out thousands of shots before Christmas, are being block-booked by people who have no intention of getting inoculated, according to the Telegraph on Sunday. 

Read more
Kremlin lashes out at 'dangerous fools' Kremlin lashes out at 'dangerous fools'

The paper claimed that Wembley Stadium, where the anti-vaxxers had reportedly been employing their tactic, was quiet on Sunday morning. Staff told the Telegraph that patients had not arrived for their bookings and the center was “really quiet” by mid-morning.

However, a spokesman for North West London Integrated Care System said that the center would still make a big contribution to the UK’s inoculation effort. “Any suspected disruption has been offset by the number of walk-ins, including thousands of local residents, many of whom have made a big step in coming forwards to start their vaccination journey, as well as very high numbers of boosters,” the spokesperson stated.

The site was hoping to inoculate 10,000 people on Sunday, but only 2,500 had been administered by mid-afternoon, according to the Telegraph. It is understood that anti-vaxxers have employed similar tactics at other vaccination sites around the country.

The UK has administered more than 28 million boosters to fight back against the spread of the Omicron variant during the festive season. More than 900,000 shots were administered on Saturday alone. 

Health Minister Sajid Javid has said that nine of out 10 patients needing the most care against Covid-19 were unvaccinated. “And I just cannot emphasise enough the impact that they are having on the rest of society,” he stated.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies