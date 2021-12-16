Queen cancels pre-Christmas family lunch due to Omicron – Buckingham Palace source

Queen Elizabeth has called off her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch next week as a precaution amid a surge in Covid-19 Omicron cases, according to a palace source.

“The pre-Christmas family lunch will not be going ahead,” the source stated, adding that “the decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.”

"While there is regret that it is canceled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all,” the source said.

The move comes amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the UK, partially driven by the arrival of the Omicron variant which is more contagious – though seemingly less severe – than strains that have gone before.

The monarch was forced to cancel a number of engagements earlier in the year due to recommendations from her physicians. The Queen, 95, is understood to be in good health.