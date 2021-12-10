Million-strong rave planned after govt Covid lockdown Christmas party scandal

A massive rave at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence with over a million potential attendees is being organised on Facebook in protest over an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year as the country was locked down.

Johnson has been at the center of political controversy this month after it was alleged by multiple sources that a Christmas party with dozens of attendees was held at Downing Street last year, while millions of Brits were told by the government to stay at home and away from their families to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In protest of the allegations, DJ Jon Mancini has organised a festive rave at the prime minister’s residence set for Christmas Eve, with over one million people already RSVPing to the event.

“MASSIVE RAVE AT 10 DOWNING STREET. LINE UP,” the event page on Facebook declares, advising that “no social distancing” is required.

Though a disclaimer at the bottom of the page states that the event “is not real” and is merely intended to poke “fun at the powers that be,” over 442,000 Facebook users have said that they will attend the party, while a further 602,000 have marked themselves as interested.

“You know some police chief in London has already held a meeting about ramping security up on xmas eve due to this event,” reacted one Facebook user, while another joked, “I’m assuming that although we're all going, we're not going to actually tell anyone it took place right?”

Several sources have told the media that a Christmas party took place last year and a leaked video of former Downing Street Press Secretary Allegra Stratton joking about a party went viral this month.

In the footage from a press conference rehearsal, Stratton was asked about a “Downing Street Christmas Party on Friday night,” to which she responded, “Is cheese and wine alright? It was a business meeting.”

Warning the colleague who asked the question that the mock press conference was being “recorded,” Stratton added, “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced” while laughing.

One unnamed source told the BBC that the “fictional party” did in fact take place and that “party games were played, food and drink were served, and the party went on past midnight.”

Despite the unserious nature of the planned Christmas rave, it is currently unknown whether any Brits will turn up to the prime minister’s address on Christmas Eve in protest.