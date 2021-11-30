Most popular names among British newborns revealed

Muhammad has kept its position as the most common name for newborn boys in the UK in 2021, but unisex names are becoming increasingly popular, a prominent parenting website’s data reveals.

According to Baby Centre, Muhammad “retains the crown for the fifth year running,” followed by Noah and Oliver.

The latest government statistics, however, places Oliver in first place in 2020 with Muhammad only in fifth. This contradiction has an explanation though: with Muhammad, Mohammed and Mohammad being versions of the same name, it can still be considered to be the most popular one.

The most common names for girls in the UK this year, according to Baby Centre data, were Olivia, Sophia and Lily. However, many parents choose less straightforward solutions when it comes to naming their children.

“Sources of inspiration were as diverse as superheroes, sporting heroes plus a greater move towards gender neutrality as unisex names surged. Parents also looked to hopes of a new beginning and dreams of travel after a year that started with lockdown,” Baby Centre explains.

While Nova, Neo, Aurora, and Eden incarnate the wish for renewal, Willow, Blake, and Noah demonstrate the tendency for unisex names. Some parents’ choices were also inspired by popular TV hits, such as Bridgerton, Sex Education, and even Squid Game.