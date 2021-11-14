 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Queen Elizabeth’s long-awaited public appearance cancelled

14 Nov, 2021 11:02
FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, November 2020. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back and has had to cancel a public appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service in London, Buckingham Palace said.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” the statement read.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said the injury will prevent the queen, who is 95, from travelling by car from Windsor Castle and standing during the service. The news about her absence was published shortly after the media announced that she would be in attendance. 

The Remembrance Sunday service, in which fallen soldiers are honored, was set to be the queen’s first public appearance since she was advised to rest following a hospital trip for an unspecified reason last month.

Reuters quoted a palace source as saying the queen’s back sprain was an “unfortunate coincidence” that was unrelated to the previous hospital visit.  

