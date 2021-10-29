Queen Elizabeth ordered by doctors to rest for at least 2 WEEKS, palace says

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has been ordered by her doctors to rest for the next two weeks at least, Buckingham Palace has announced. The move comes after the monarch pulled out of recent events on medical advice.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the palace said the rest period means the 95-year-old monarch will miss the Festival of Remembrance on November 13, an event held to commemorate British and Commonwealth citizens “who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend Britain,” in the words of the organisers.

The Queen, however, hopes to attend a special national service of remembrance the following day, the palace added.

A palace source told Reuters that the monarch was in good spirits and had recorded her address for COP26 on Friday afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth recently pulled out of a planned visit to Northern Ireland for an event marking 100 years of partition on the island of Ireland after doctors advised her to rest instead. The palace subsequently announced she would not be attending events for the COP26 summit in Scotland as scheduled, but would instead address the event in a recorded message.

