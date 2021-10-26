Queen Elizabeth will not attend COP26 summit reception after medical advice to rest – Buckingham Palace

The UK's Queen Elizabeth will skip the upcoming COP26 climate in Glasgow next week, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. The monarch was advised to “rest” and will instead address the summit via a recorded message.

“Following advice to rest, the queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,” the palace press service said in a statement. “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, November 1.”

The monarch will address the summit with a pre-recorded message instead of appearing at the event in person, it added.

While no further official details on why the decision to “rest” was taken were provided on Tuesday, a source within the palace told Reuters it was a “sensible precaution.”

