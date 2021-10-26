 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Queen Elizabeth will not attend COP26 summit reception after medical advice to rest – Buckingham Palace

26 Oct, 2021 17:11
FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle on October 19, 2021 © Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
The UK's Queen Elizabeth will skip the upcoming COP26 climate in Glasgow next week, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. The monarch was advised to “rest” and will instead address the summit via a recorded message.

“Following advice to rest, the queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,” the palace press service said in a statement. “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, November 1.”

The monarch will address the summit with a pre-recorded message instead of appearing at the event in person, it added.

While no further official details on why the decision to “rest” was taken were provided on Tuesday, a source within the palace told Reuters it was a “sensible precaution.”

