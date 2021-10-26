 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

We are in a ‘global supply chain pandemic’ that could be as severe as Covid, Prof. Quelch tells Boom Bust

26 Oct, 2021 14:23
Get short URL
We are in a ‘global supply chain pandemic’ that could be as severe as Covid, Prof. Quelch tells Boom Bust
© Unsplash.com / Ian Taylor
EU leaders are sounding the alarm about a shortage of magnesium coming from China that could take a toll on the bloc’s economy. A number of business groups are warning of the imminent risk of Europe-wide production shutdowns.

Boom Bust’s Ben Swann and John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, weigh in on the dual issues of supply-chain disruptions and energy shortages.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies