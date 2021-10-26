We are in a ‘global supply chain pandemic’ that could be as severe as Covid, Prof. Quelch tells Boom Bust

EU leaders are sounding the alarm about a shortage of magnesium coming from China that could take a toll on the bloc’s economy. A number of business groups are warning of the imminent risk of Europe-wide production shutdowns.

Boom Bust’s Ben Swann and John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, weigh in on the dual issues of supply-chain disruptions and energy shortages.

