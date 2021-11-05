Hotline set up to find victims of necrophiliac killer

British police have issued a call for anyone related to a potential victim of necrophiliac killer David Fuller to come forward, setting up a direct hotline after he admitted guilt in at least 100 corpse abuse cases.

Anyone who thinks a relative of theirs may have been killed or defiled by Fuller was asked to dial a hotline, after Fuller admitted guilt and said he didn’t know exactly how many assaults he had committed.

The 67-year-old hospital electrician had previously confessed to 51 charges related to sexual crimes against corpses, which he accessed in two mortuaries in Kent over a 12-year period. Some 44 charges were related to 78 known victims undergoing funeral preparations in the facilities.

Fuller initially entered a diminished capacity defence at Maidstone Crown Court in the murders of 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce, but later changed his plea. Both women were sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled within a mile of each other in 1987. DNA evidence linked him to the crimes for which he was arrested last December.

Fuller even filmed himself assaulting some corpses, and police who searched his Sussex home found a stash of four million images of sexual abuse – four hard drives of what prosecutor Duncan Atkinson called a “a library of unimaginable sexual depravity.”

The depraved Fuller even searched Facebook for photos of his victims, he admitted in a police interview, and sought out their names in mortuary ledgers.

He also kept detailed diaries of his vile escapades, hiding them in the home he shared with his wife. It’s not clear if she knew anything about her husband’s extracurricular activities.

Atkinson argued the photos were proof Fuller acted out of a desire for “sexual gratification” rather than mental illness. The necrophiliac’s victims spanned a wide age range, from nine to 100 years old.

Police suspicions that there may be thousands more victims could be validated, as more than 80 calls were made to the new hotline on Friday.

“No British court has ever seen abuse on this scale against the dead before,” Libby Clark of the Crown Prosecution Service stated on Friday, noting that Fuller would probably still be “offending to this day” if not for a “painstaking investigation and prosecution.”

Fuller was hired and given an “all-access hospital pass” despite a criminal record that included previous burglary convictions.



The mother of one of the victims, speaking to Sky News, noted the pervert had “entered the morgue and autopsy area thousands of times.”

