Man given 15-week suspended sentence after he admits sending threatening email to Labour’s Angela Rayner

A 36-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence after admitting that he had sent an email containing threats to the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, British media reported.

Benjamin Iliffe appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on a charge of malicious communications, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Iliffe was also given a two-year restraining order, barring him from contacting the Labour MP and ordering him to stay away from her office in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

The court heard that Iliffe sent an email to Rayner threatening her and her family from his personal account on October 16. Arrested on Wednesday, he was charged on Thursday with malicious communications and possession of cannabis. He was fined £50 for the drugs offence.

Also on rt.com UK teenager sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing two sisters in demonic 'sacrifice' to enable him to win the lottery

Earlier on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police announced that a 70-year-old man had been arrested that morning, also in relation to abusive emails sent on October 16. He remains in custody. A 52-year-old man, who was detained on Wednesday, has since been released on bail pending further investigation. His arrest relates to abusive phone calls received on October 15.

Rayner, who is currently on bereavement leave from her political office, has publicly confirmed that she had been targeted by death threats and abusive messages. In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, she thanked the police for their handling of the matter.

Also on rt.com Man arrested over ‘abusive’ calls and death threats to Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner

It’s not the first time Rayner has reported being subjected to alarming threats of personal harm. In 2019, she had panic buttons fitted at her home following rape and death threats.

The issue of MP safety has come to the fore in recent weeks, following the shocking fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess, which occurred as he was meeting with constituents in Essex. And earlier this month, a 76-year-old man was detained in relation to an alleged death threat sent to Labour MP Chris Bryant.

In the wake of Amess’ killing, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the level of online hate directed at MPs was “out of control.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!