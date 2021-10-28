UK teenager sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing two sisters in demonic 'sacrifice' to enable him to win the lottery

A teenager in the UK has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for murdering two sisters in a brutal stabbing that, a court heard, was part of a "contract" he'd made to offer a sacrifice to a demon to secure a lottery win.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were killed in a random attack on June 6, 2020, in London, after meeting to celebrate Henry's birthday. Smallman was stabbed 28 times and Henry was attacked eight times in a frenzied assault before the attacker, 19-year-old Danyal Hussein, fled the scene.

Hussein never offered evidence in court and failed to provide an explanation for the murders. Investigating officers found a note where he'd made a “contract” with “King Lucifuge Rolocale” to “sacrifice only women” in return for “wealth and power.” It was signed in his own blood.

In the 10 days after the attack, Hussein had spent £160 ($220) on lottery tickets in the hopes of securing the “fruitful rewards” requested in his contract. If he hadn't been detained, police fear he would have struck again, as the offer to the demon promised to “perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as I am free and physically capable.”

Also on rt.com Two Met officers charged with misconduct over photos of murdered sisters taken at London crime scene

Prior to his crimes, Hussein had been referred to the UK government's counter-extremism programme Prevent, after teachers discovered he'd been looking at far-right material on school computers. While he was ultimately discharged from a de-radicalisation programme after three years, following the stabbing, police found he'd still been looking at right-wing content, as well as accessing Satanic forums.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!