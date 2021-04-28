Two Met officers charged with misconduct over photos of murdered sisters taken at London crime scene

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said that two Met Police officers have been charged with misconduct over photos taken at the scene of a double murder and later reportedly shared on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, have been charged “in connection with photographs taken and circulated in relation to a murder crime scene,” the CPS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pair are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 27 for their first hearing. Both officers worked from the Forest Gate Police Station in east London’s Newham Borough.

The charges centre on images taken at the scene of the murder of sisters, 46-year-old Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, 27, in June 2020. “Both officers have each been charged with one count of misconduct in public office,” the statement read.

Also on rt.com UK Electoral Commission launches investigation against BoJo over lavish Downing Street refurbishment

The CPS said a decision was made following a lengthy review into the evidence. The statement made no specific reference to the allegations that photos were shared in a WhatsApp group by the officers.

Teenager Danyal Hussein has been charged with the murder of the two women in what prosecutors called an “unprovoked and random” stabbing attack. The women had been out celebrating Henry’s birthday. He has denied killing the women, and faces trial in June.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!