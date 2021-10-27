 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Insulate Britain activists block roads again, undaunted by injunctions, arrests, and furious drivers (VIDEOS)

27 Oct, 2021 15:50
Get short URL
Insulate Britain activists block roads again, undaunted by injunctions, arrests, and furious drivers (VIDEOS)
Climate change demonstrators from 'Insulate Britain' hold a banner as they block a road in London, Britain October 27, 2021 in this handout image. © Courtesy of Insulate Britain / Handout via REUTERS
Almost 50 Insulate Britain activists have been arrested after blocking two major roads in West London and Kent during peak hours. The eco-warriors struck again despite four injunctions forbidding them from stalling traffic.

Dozens of campaigners again blocked the roads at two locations in Dartford, Kent on Wednesday morning, including the slip road onto the UK’s busiest motorway the M25, as well as the A40 in West London, very much to the fury of drivers, who were desperately honking their horns and asking the protesters to move away.

A few activists said ink was thrown over them – but that it wouldn’t stop them. “There is nothing more important than insulating people’s homes and making a start to cutting emissions,” one of the protesters with a dye-covered face told journalists.

Some 49 campaigners were arrested – 32 near Dartford and 17 in North Acton.

Another was quoted by the campaign as saying she was even ready to lose her home and go to prison.

After Wednesday’s demonstrations, the group issued a statement saying that it would return to the roads “at the earliest opportunity to continue our campaign of nonviolent civil resistance.”

Activists from Insulate Britain have staged numerous disruptive protests by blocking roads in London and around the city. This has resulted in hundreds of arrests and four injunctions, including the “super injunction” granted on October 25 by the High Court forbidding the campaign group from interfering with entire strategic road network.

The new string of protests comes just days before the crucial UN Climate Change summit (COP26), which starts on October 31.

Insulate Britain is a recently launched environmental group, which is part of the Extinction Rebellion movement. Its declared goal is “to force the government to insulate Britain’s leaky homes” by 2030 in order to make UK housing low-energy.

Also on rt.com WATCH Animal Rebellion activists scale government building in London demanding UK ‘defund meat’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies