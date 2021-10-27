Global supply chains could face ‘catastrophic’ ransomware attacks, cyber security expert tells Boom Bust
27 Oct, 2021 09:00
Cyber security experts at Microsoft have warned that hackers are targeting the global technology supply chain, with around 140 resellers and technology providers having been hit by ransomware attacks since May.
Boom Bust talks to Todd Shipley of Dark Intel about the worrisome situation and what all this could mean for the global supply chains.
