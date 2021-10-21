 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nerve disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome added as very rare side effect for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in UK

21 Oct, 2021 17:48
©  REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has added a serious nerve disorder as a possible side effect to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after a handful of cases were linked to the jab.

Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) itself is a rare nerve disorder that can cause paralysis, but recent data has shown the likelihood “of a possible association” to the vaccine “has strengthened,” according to the regulatory agency.

Of the millions who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, there were 432 reports of GBS possibly stemming from the vaccine. There were 50 similar cases reported for the Pfizer vaccine. 

In response, the agency has updated their information on AstraZeneca’s jab to include GBS as a rare, but possible, side effect. 

The decision follows the European Medicines Agency adding the nerve disorder as a potential side effect for the vaccine last month. 

The EMA’s decision was based on hundreds of reports of GBS possibly linked to the vaccine, which is branded as Vaxzevria. The side effect, however, is still classified as very rare. 

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously listed GBS as a very rare side effect for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

