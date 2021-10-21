 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

One rule for them? UK minister claims MPs can choose whether to wear masks after govt urges public to wear face coverings

21 Oct, 2021 14:28
Get short URL
One rule for them? UK minister claims MPs can choose whether to wear masks after govt urges public to wear face coverings
Tribute to MP David Amess in the House of Commons in London. © Reuters
UK Health Minister Edward Argar has defended MPs who fail to wear masks in Parliament, claiming they can make an “informed view” on whether to follow guidance despite the health secretary asking the public to wear face coverings.

Speaking on Thursday, Argar rebuffed criticism that MPs are not following government guidance by claiming that politicians are entitled to adopt an “informed view” about whether advice to wear one in enclosed places applies to Parliament.

“There’s clearly a leadership role for members of Parliament on all sides,” Argar said, adding, “I think it’s for those individual members of Parliament to read the guidance, consider it, bear in mind what Sajid [Javid] has said, and reach their own views.”

Conservative MPs have largely stopped wearing masks during debates in the House of Commons, while opposition politicians were seen without face coverings during the indoor Labour Party conference earlier this year.

The defence put forward by Argar comes after the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, urged the public in England to wear face coverings in “crowded” areas for the foreseeable future amid rising Covid cases and fatalities in the UK.

Also on rt.com Lockdown zealots want a return of Covid curbs to ‘protect the NHS’… from the consequences of the previous lockdowns

Issuing a warning, Javid stated at the Downing Street press conference that Covid restrictions would be “more likely” to be legally reintroduced if people fail to take proper safety precautions, such as wearing masks “when they really should.”

Liberal Democrats spokesperson Layla Moran blasted the Conservative government for showing “utter hypocrisy” by advising people to wear masks “while Conservative MPs refuse to do so.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies