The future of money is ABSOLUTELY digital, expert tells Boom Bust

21 Oct, 2021 10:22
© Getty Images / metamorworks
Bitcoin smashed an all-time high just one day after launching its first futures contract on the New York Stock Exchange. At the same time, global central banks are considering the feasibility of national digital currencies.

RT’s Boom Bust talks about the new frontier for bitcoin and the future of money in general with the former chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), J. Christopher Giancarlo.

