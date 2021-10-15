Tory MP David Amess dies following knife attack at constituency meeting in Essex church, suspect arrested

A Conservative MP has died after being stabbed “several times" as he held a meeting at a Methodist church in his constituency of Southend West. Police have been deployed to the area in considerable numbers.

On Friday, a man ran into the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was holding his constituency surgery. The man proceeded to attack the MP, who was stabbed “several times.”

Essex Police confirmed shortly after 3pm that Amess had sadly died from his wounds. He had been receiving treatment at the church where he was attacked three hours earlier.

The location has been closed off and police have been seen in considerable force in the area. A police helicopter was also deployed.

Essex Police stated a man had been arrested in relation to the stabbing. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

The MP had tweeted on Tuesday that he would be present at the Belfairs Methodist Church for his surgery on Friday. MPs tend to hold their constituency meetings on Fridays, as work often brings them to their Westminster office from Monday through to Thursday.

My next constituency surgery will be taking place on Friday 15th October at Belfairs Methodist Church, 251 Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4NG. To book an appointment please email amessd@parliament.uk or call 020 7219 3452 pic.twitter.com/aHhxWPrXXi — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 12, 2021

“Appalled to hear of the attack on [David Amess] today. I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news,” opposition lawmaker Stephen Timms wrote on Twitter. Timms himself was stabbed during a constituency meeting in 2010.

Amess, a prominent Tory MP, has served as the member for Southend West since 1997. He had previously served as MP for Basildon.

