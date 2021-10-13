NHS Covid pass suffers outage for several hours, leaving people unable to show proof of vaccination status
In a statement released on social media around 1:30pm local time, NHS Digital stated that it was aware users were experiencing “issues with accessing the Covid Pass” and said its technicians were working to resolve the problems. At close to 5pm, it updated its Twitter account to confirm the pass was now “operational” again.
During the outage, social media users complained about their inability to show they had been double-jabbed – a requirement to travel abroad to many countries – sparking concern and fears of missed flights.
Cheers guys missed my flight with it— Chuck Adolphy (@chuckadolphy) October 13, 2021
Not good. Flying in the morning. Need pass. Stressful. 🤞🏻— Michael Connor (@mike_connor) October 13, 2021
Is there any estimation of how long the fix will take? Due to travel in 4 hours time, but won't be if the app isn't working again.— Tara Kemsley (@Tara___K) October 13, 2021
Under current rules, Britons travelling abroad or entering certain events or venues can be asked to show either proof of vaccination or that they have recently tested negative for the virus.
The inability to access the app came hours after the NHS posted on social media about how more than 10 million people have registered to use the service, giving them easy access to their Covid pass and medical information.Also on rt.com The new report on UK’s botched Covid strategy makes me so angry. It's basically a catalogue of missteps that led to 150,000 deaths
Fortunately for residents in England, the rules are slightly more relaxed than in neighbouring Wales and Scotland, where those patronising nightclubs or large events must present a Covid pass before entry under strict measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. England had considered taking a similar step, but the government said last month that it would seek to avoid enforcing Covid vaccine passports “if we possibly can.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.