Motorists rage as eco-warriors block London arteries after govt granted injunction banning obstruction of motorways and A-roads

Eco-activists have blocked important roads around London, impeding motorists and infuriating British commuters demanding action on home insulation, after the government was granted a fresh injunction to prevent demonstrations.

On Monday, protesters from Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion who have been intermittently blocking London’s orbital motorway, the M25, in recent weeks, took their protest into the capital.

🇬🇧INSULATE BRITAIN TURNS ITS ATTENTION TO LONDON⛔️4 major routes in the capital have been blocked as #InsulateBritain demand government action on home insulation for the fourth week🦺The affected routes include Blackwall Tunnel, Hanger Lane, Arnos Grove & Wandsworth Bridge pic.twitter.com/lKJoDSUP9m — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) October 4, 2021

Activists can be seen employing their usual tactics, sitting on the tarmac at important intersections and creating long tailbacks as Londoners attempt to go about their daily lives.

The environmental group, who demand the government invest in insulating the homes of Britons, deemed an important part of reducing carbon emission, said around 50 activists were involved in Monday’s protest.

Activists have been reported at major arteries, including Hanger Lane, Arnos Grove, the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge, seemingly on the south side.In one video, a woman can be seen pleading with the activists to move, stating that she is going to visit her mother in hospital. The activists don’t appear to acquiesce to her request and proceed to remonstrate with her.

'How can you be so selfish?!'This desperate motorist pleads with eco protesters blocking the entrance to the Blackwall Tunnel asking them to move so she can get to her sick mother in hospital.Read More: https://t.co/ILY092Jaodpic.twitter.com/jxQ8FwYzMq — LBC News (@LBCNews) October 4, 2021

In other footage shared online, motorists can be seen manhandling the protesters, pulling them off the road and creating gaps for cars to squeeze through.

Insulate Britain activists attempted to block Wandsworth Bridge in South London, furious motorists weren’t having any of it & did what the police should be doing.pic.twitter.com/EfqW8X26PB — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 4, 2021

BREAKING: Major disruption at Wandsworth Bridge in south London as police and motorists fail to clear Insulate Britain activists from the road. More follows… pic.twitter.com/UAFgBKb5On — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 4, 2021

Outspoken patriot and Brexiteer Nigel Farage was among those on Twitter calling for more action to prevent the activists from clogging up the capital. “Arrest, charge and imprison these Eco-terrorists now,” he wrote.

On Saturday the government was granted a new injunction by the court, banning activists from making their protest on Britain’s motorways and A-roads.

The government has been highly critical of the tactics used by the protesters. “The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy but we will not tolerate guerrilla tactics that obstruct people going about their day-to-day business,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday.

