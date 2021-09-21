Parents of Harry Dunn ‘resolve’ civil damages claim against British teen’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas
Speaking through the Dunn family’s spokesperson, Radd Seiger, the parents revealed the agreement just over two years after their 19-year-old son Harry died in a traffic collision outside Northamptonshire’s RAF Croughton.
“[An agreement has been] reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them,” Seiger stated. The details of the agreement were not disclosed by the spokesperson.
Last month, Sacoolas, who has been charged in the UK with causing death by dangerous driving, was due to testify under oath as part of the civil case, but her evidence session was postponed at the last minute.
The US civil case is separate to the British criminal prosecution that is still ongoing, with the family's spokesperson confirming they will now focus on that and the inquest into their son's death.
Dunn died following a road crash on August 27, 2019 when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road. Shortly after, Sacoolas left the UK when the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The Alexandria District Court in the US state of Virginia has heard that Sacoolas and her partner’s intelligence work was a “factor” in her swift departure for “security reasons.”
The American and British governments have been at odds over the Dunn family’s call for Sacoolas to return to the UK and face prosecution. On Tuesday, Seiger thanked UK officials, including former foreign secretary Dominic Raab, for “their help” despite US “displeasure at the British government’s backing of Harry’s family.”
