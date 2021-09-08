 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Explosions and MASSIVE INDUSTRIAL FIRE in Kidderminster, England (VIDEOS)

8 Sep, 2021 15:15
Get short URL
Explosions and MASSIVE INDUSTRIAL FIRE in Kidderminster, England (VIDEOS)
Explosions have been reported and an enormous industrial fire has broken out in Kidderminster, England. With black smoke towering over the town, police have advised people to avoid the area.

Fire crews were swiftly dispatched to an industrial unit in the Worcestershire town after explosions were reported. 

Video footage showed what appears to be a burning factory, with a column of smoke rising over residential neighbourhoods nearby. The scene has been described as “absolute chaos” by locals.

Police have asked people to avoid the area and residents have been advised to close their windows to keep the choking black smoke out.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a building on Park Street. Though the street is lined with houses and small businesses, a large metal refinery sits at one end, and appears to be the source of the blaze.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has dispatched an ambulance, multiple paramedics, an air ambulance and trauma doctor to the scene, but there is no word yet on potential casualties. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies