Explosions and MASSIVE INDUSTRIAL FIRE in Kidderminster, England (VIDEOS)
Fire crews were swiftly dispatched to an industrial unit in the Worcestershire town after explosions were reported.
Video footage showed what appears to be a burning factory, with a column of smoke rising over residential neighbourhoods nearby. The scene has been described as “absolute chaos” by locals.
Huge fire bellowing smoke out at the end of my street in Kidderminster, absolute chaos. Fingers crossed everybody there is safe. pic.twitter.com/XgHFOVyMGM— Daniel Rolinson (@DanRolinson) September 8, 2021
Kidderminster factory fire on right now. Hope everyone is okay. Can feel the heat from our building pic.twitter.com/eGjDWwdDOC— Zaff (@zaffyy88) September 8, 2021
Huge fire in #kidderminster at an industrial premises in #ParkStreet@bbcmtd@bbchwpic.twitter.com/tb5ut0VixW— Louisa Currie (@BBCLouisa) September 8, 2021
Police have asked people to avoid the area and residents have been advised to close their windows to keep the choking black smoke out.
Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a building on Park Street. Though the street is lined with houses and small businesses, a large metal refinery sits at one end, and appears to be the source of the blaze.
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a significant incident in Park Street, Kidderminster after a call came in at 14:51 this afternoon.People are asked to keep their windows closed and stay away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/sxXigCwG1p— HWFire (@HWFire) September 8, 2021
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has dispatched an ambulance, multiple paramedics, an air ambulance and trauma doctor to the scene, but there is no word yet on potential casualties.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
