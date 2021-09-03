UK task force calls for making pet abductions a criminal offence after dognappings surge during Covid lockdowns
In a press release on the UK government’s website, the Pet Theft Taskforce outlined a series of recommendations to help combat the growing problem of dognappings, calling for a new criminal offence to be introduced, as well as improved tracking and recording procedures to help police find stolen animals.
As it stands, pet abductions are treated as a loss of property, which the task force recognises does not reflect the “true severity” of the crime or the “emotional distress” it causes. The recommendation did not say what punishment should be handed to those who steal pets but did state that it must be stricter than current laws allow.
Following the release of the recommendations, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice called the increase in pet abductions “worrying,” accepting that it’s important to ensure owners do not “live in fear.”Also on rt.com UK announces ‘Pet Theft Taskforce’ following huge rise in dog abductions over lockdown
Alongside ensuring pet thieves receive harsher punishments, the group advised implementing measures that make it harder for people to steal and resell dogs and cats. The new proposals would require anyone selling pets to provide proof of ID before posting an online advert, and owners would have to register pets with police, providing photos, DNA, contact details and microchip information.
Currently, seven in 10 animal thefts reported to authorities involve dogs, with around 2,000 dognappings recorded in 2020, as the price of some breeds spiked by as much as 89% amid an increase in demand for household pets during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.