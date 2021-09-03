 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Almost 100 missing artifacts from ancient Mesopotamia, including cuneiform tablets, seized from Norwegian private collection

3 Sep, 2021 12:01
Get short URL
Almost 100 missing artifacts from ancient Mesopotamia, including cuneiform tablets, seized from Norwegian private collection
A seized artefact found by Norway police in seen in this handout picture, in Viken region, Norway © Picture taken August 24, 2021. Norwegian Police/Handout via REUTERS
Norwegian police have said they have found a trove of ancient artifacts, including what are believed to be cuneiform tablets, in a private collection. Nobody has been charged, although some have been interviewed.

On Friday, authorities in Norway said they had seized a number of ancient artifacts from a private collection. They are believed to have originated in ancient Mesopotamia and were reported missing by Iraqi authorities.

“In total, almost 100 objects of significance to the global cultural heritage have been seized,” the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Økokrim) said in a statement.

“They are now being examined by experts to determine their authenticity and, if possible, establish their provenance,” it added.

Also on rt.com Norway to shut Kabul airport field hospital amid worsening security situation

The authorities, who found the items with the assistance of the Norwegian Ministry of Culture, did not give any information about how the artifacts, which had been reported missing in Iraq, made their way to the collection in northern Europe. It is understood, however, that the objects had been smuggled out of Iraq.

While the items were part of a private collection, no criminal charges have been pressed, although several witnesses were questioned. Acting Public Prosecutor Maria Bache Dahl said the police were tasked purely with locating the objects.

The items were found during a search in southeastern Norway; no further information was provided.Ancient Mesopotamia, literally meaning between rivers (the Tigris and Euphrates) was an area that largely falls in modern-day Iraq. Often referred to as the “cradle of civilization,” it was one of the first places where writing occurred, governments were formed and large cities, including Ur and Uruk, first developed.

Cuneiform, believed to be the language on the recovered tablets, was originally developed to write the Sumerian language.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies