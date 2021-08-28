 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Final UK military flight departs Kabul airport as British campaign in Afghanistan ends

28 Aug, 2021 22:25
© Twitter/UK Joint Force Headquarters
Britain's Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday that the country's last flight carrying military personnel had departed the Kabul airport in Afghanistan as US evacuation efforts continue there.

Operation Pitting has now come to an end, with British military forces evacuating more than 15,000 British nationals and Afghan allies, including over 2000 children.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the end of Britain’s 20-year campaign in Afghanistan in a statement released through Twitter. 

 “I want to thank everyone involved and the thousands of those who served over the last two decades. You can be proud of what you have achieved,” he wrote. 

The last UK flight carrying civilians only departed the Kabul airport last night.

After the UK’s pullout, US forces still continue evacuation efforts as they race to meet the August 31 deadline to leave the country. President Joe Biden has warned that another attack from ISIS-K could potentially happen in the next day, which would follow a bombing at the airport that left 13 US service members and dozens more dead. 

