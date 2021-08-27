Huge fire breaks out in Leamington Spa, sending black smoke billowing above British town (VIDEO)

A massive blaze has broken out in the British town of Leamington Spa, with reports of an explosion at an industrial estate triggering the fire, which has sent black clouds billowing up above the regency town.

Black smoke engulfed the upmarket Warwickshire town of Royal Leamington Spa on Friday after a fire broke out at a commercial premises. There are no reports of anyone being injured yet, although medical teams are on the scene.

In a tweet, the county’s police department warned people within a 70-metre radius of the site to keep their windows and doors closed. Properties on Juno Drive, a residential road near an industrial estate on the outskirts of the town, were in the process of being evacuated, the police said.

West Midlands police added that smoke can be an irritant, advising that it can worsen health problems like asthma and heart conditions. Road closures are currently in place.

Media reports have suggested that the blaze has made some people physically sick. It was also reported that an air ambulance has landed in the vicinity of the incident.

The fire department said they were at the scene, describing the incident as a “large building fire.” In a tweet they advised people to stay at least 100 metres away.

