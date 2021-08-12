Actress Una Stubbs, known for roles in Sherlock, Benidorm & Eastenders, dies aged 84

English actress Una Stubbs, best known for her television roles in ‘Sherlock’, ‘Benidorm’ and ‘Eastenders’ and a star of the West End, has died at the age of 84, her agent and family have said.

Stubbs’s sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore announced her death on Thursday. “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,” a family statement read.

Her agent Rebecca Blond, who represented Stubbs for two decades, said she would “miss her enormously and remember her always.” Stubbs died at home with her family in Edinburgh, Blond told BBC News, adding that she had been ill for some months.

The actress, who began her career as a dancer, rose to fame in the 1960s after starring in films like Cliff Richard's ‘Summer Holiday’ and the sitcom ‘Till Death Us Do Part’.

She also appeared in ‘EastEnders’, one of Britain’s most-watched TV soaps, as well as hit detective series ‘Sherlock’, which also starred Benedict Cumberbatch, and comedies such as ‘The Catherine Tate Show’.

More recently, Stubbs made cameo appearances in comedy sitcom ‘Benidorm’ as well as ‘The Durrells’, a comedy-drama series loosely based on Gerald Durrell's Corfu memoirs.

Her agent highlighted that she was also an accomplished and exhibited artist.

