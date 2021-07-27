 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Endlessly on people’s legs’: Boris Johnson bemoans his pooch's ‘romantic urges’ on visit with police dog handlers

27 Jul, 2021 15:48
FILE PHOTO. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn. © Reuters / Dylan Martinez
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed he’s struggling with his pet dog’s “romantic urges” and said the high-profile canine has been known to “endlessly” hump people’s legs in Downing Street.

Johnson’s admission came on Tuesday while talking to police officers after watching canine training at the Surrey forces’ headquarters in Guildford.

Speaking to a handler of a German Shepherd named Zorro, the PM asked whether the officer has “to worry about his romantic urges?”

“Not so much, no,” the handler replied as Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was accompanying Johnson, chuckled. The PM then revealed that his own dog, a Jack Russell-cross named Dilyn, has been subjecting people’s legs to “endless” sexual advances in Downing Street.

No I, my dog is endless.. he’s on people’s legs.

The way too hump-happy dog was adopted by Johnson and his then-fiancee – and now wife – Carrie Symonds back in 2019. The dog was rescued from breeders where it was set to be disposed of over a misaligned jaw.

The lust-for-legs issue plaguing Dilyn was met with glee by Brits online, who produced a flurry of jokes about dogs taking after their masters.

Johnson, who is now married for the third time, is well known for his romantic endeavours and alleged past extra-marital affairs.

