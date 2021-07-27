‘Endlessly on people’s legs’: Boris Johnson bemoans his pooch's ‘romantic urges’ on visit with police dog handlers

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed he’s struggling with his pet dog’s “romantic urges” and said the high-profile canine has been known to “endlessly” hump people’s legs in Downing Street.

Johnson’s admission came on Tuesday while talking to police officers after watching canine training at the Surrey forces’ headquarters in Guildford.

Speaking to a handler of a German Shepherd named Zorro, the PM asked whether the officer has “to worry about his romantic urges?”

“Not so much, no,” the handler replied as Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was accompanying Johnson, chuckled. The PM then revealed that his own dog, a Jack Russell-cross named Dilyn, has been subjecting people’s legs to “endless” sexual advances in Downing Street.

No I, my dog is endless.. he’s on people’s legs.

The way too hump-happy dog was adopted by Johnson and his then-fiancee – and now wife – Carrie Symonds back in 2019. The dog was rescued from breeders where it was set to be disposed of over a misaligned jaw.

The lust-for-legs issue plaguing Dilyn was met with glee by Brits online, who produced a flurry of jokes about dogs taking after their masters.

They do say pets take on the personality of their owners. — Draconacticus 🏴‍☠️ 🐝💙 (@Draconacticus) July 27, 2021

My owner Boris can't control his romantic urges, says Dilyn. — ｂｅａｔｒａｘａ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌍 (@beatraxa) July 27, 2021

BREAKING: Complaints from No. 10 staff of leg humping after 'romantic urges'. And it's not all Boris Johnson... Dilyn may also be responsible. pic.twitter.com/rKvCjV933Q — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) July 27, 2021

Johnson, who is now married for the third time, is well known for his romantic endeavours and alleged past extra-marital affairs.

