‘We’re all vaxxed!’ Teletubbies announce Covid ‘vaccination,’ bewildering fans and angering anti-jab activists

Children’s television stars the Teletubbies announced on Wednesday that they had been fully ‘vaccinated’ against Covid-19 – drawing mixed reactions from current and former fans of the show.

“We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer,” announced the Teletubbies on their official Twitter account on Wednesday, along with four photos showing the vaccination cards of the four characters: Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po.

All four received their first dose on July 1 and their second dose on July 22, according to the cards, despite July 22 still being two weeks away. Tinky-Winky and Laa-Laa received “Noo-nson & Noo-nson” vaccines – a play on Johnson & Johnson – while Dipsy and Po received “AstraTubbica.”

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Though the announcement received a lot of fanfare, with more than 225,000 likes and 46,000 retweets, many fans of the show were also bewildered by the stunt.

Several social media users questioned why the vaccination cards showed the Teletubbies as having been born six years after their show debuted, while others asked why Tinky-Winky and Laa-Laa had received two doses of a vaccine based on Johnson & Johnson – which fully vaccinates with just one shot.

Does anyone else find this absolutely insane? 🤔 — Dustin Begley (@dustinnbegley) July 7, 2021

why are they born six years after the first episode came out. why are the second shots in the future. why are they getting two shots of J&J. what is HAPPENING. — ｔｅｄ ｈｅｎｄｅｒｓｈｏｔ (@tedhendershot) July 7, 2021

These images add a shocking amount to the Teletubbies' lore:-The Teletubbies are 18 years old despite the show first airing in 1997-There are at least 93755 Teletubbies-There are Teletubbie versions of pharmaceutical companies-The four Teletubbies we know live in a clinic. — Trithis (@Trithis2077) July 7, 2021

One person was particularly disturbed that the announcement confirms the Teletubbies is set on Earth and that the characters are "susceptible to disease."

This complicates the Teletubby lore immensely. Assuming this is canon, it confrims that:- Teletubbies takes place on Earth during the current time period (huge, very disturbing and worrying revelation).- The Teletubbies are susceptible to disease. — Tad Strange (@bread157) July 8, 2021

The post also received criticism for seemingly promoting the vaccination of children, when medical professionals are still debating whether vaccinating minors against Covid-19 has more benefits than risks. Opponents of the vaccine in general questioned whether the four fictional characters would receive some of the side effects recorded from Covid-19 vaccines, including blood clots, Bell’s palsy, and myocarditis.

They coming for the kids https://t.co/RhCWjVxcvs — UNCLE HOTEP 🇺🇸 (@UncleHotep) July 8, 2021

Tinky Winky: Blood ClotsDipsy: Constant intense headacheLa La: Bell’s PalsyPo: Premature menopause https://t.co/sCQaSTyCdx — Dick Delingpole (@DickDelingpole) July 8, 2021

See the Telletubbies are ‘jabbed’ and I hear they are now changing their names to - Bellsy-Pallsy- Clot-Clot- Myocardy- Strokey-Wokey https://t.co/ZPp6w38dEY — Jannermaid 👑🥂🇬🇧 (@Jannermaid1) July 8, 2021

