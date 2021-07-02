Angela Merkel says vaccinated Brits should be able to enter Germany without quarantine in 'foreseeable future'

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday that Britons who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will likely be able to enter Germany without quarantining in the "foreseeable future."

During a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following a meeting between the two at the prime minister's Chequers residence in Buckinghamshire, Merkel declared that her country is constantly reviewing its travel restrictions and thinks "that in the foreseeable future those who have received double jabs" – including those from the UK – should "be able to travel again without having to go into quarantine."

Merkel also said that though Germany "didn't have much experience" with the Delta variant of Covid-19 "at the beginning," it is now "dealing with it."

It had been reported on Thursday that Johnson planned to "confront" Merkel during their meeting on why Germany has implemented tough restrictions for British travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Since May 23, Germany has considered the UK to be an area of concern for Covid-19, and has only admitted German citizens, residents, and those with a humanitarian reason, who are required to undergo 14 days in quarantine.

Despite Johnson's attempts to gain entry to Germany for vaccinated Brits, the UK currently has Germany on its 'Amber List.' Travellers from countries on the Amber List are required to take several Covid-19 tests and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

This week, some vaccinated Brits had their hopes for travel in the near future crushed, after it was reported that those who had received Indian-manufactured doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would not be able to skip quarantine in the European Union, due to it not being approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The UK is the seventh most affected country for Covid-19 in the world, with 4,845,000 cases and over 128,000 deaths. Though cases were on the decline earlier this year, the fast-spreading Delta variant has led to a sharp increase in infections, but not deaths, while around 85% of the adult population has received at least one jab.

Germany, for its part, has recorded over 3,737,000 Covid-19 cases and 91,000 deaths. 55.6% of Germans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

