UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after covid-breaching kiss caught on camera

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned. Hancock was caught on CCTV footage this week kissing an aide, in breach of his own social distancing guidelines and his marital vows.

Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday, apologizing again for breaking social distancing rules, and to his family for “putting them through this.”

“We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance,” a statement by Hancock read.

BREAKING: Matt Hancock resigns - full statement: 👇 pic.twitter.com/9BkS0iPhsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2021

A day earlier, The Sun published still images from CCTV footage, showing Hancock embracing and kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, a married lobbyist that he had promoted to a paid position last year.

Hancock apologized on Friday for breaking the social distancing guidelines he helped draft, and said he was “very sorry” for letting the country down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Hancock’s apology, with Downing Street deeming the “matter closed” later that day.

