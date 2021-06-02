 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘More black kids demonstrating their lives don’t matter’: Brits disgusted by gang stabbing in London’s Hyde Park

2 Jun, 2021 10:22
Get short URL
‘More black kids demonstrating their lives don’t matter’: Brits disgusted by gang stabbing in London’s Hyde Park
Screenshot © Twitter / @999London
Disgusted Britons have taken to social media to condemn a violent attack on a young man by a group of black youths armed with machetes and long knives that took place in one of the city’s most prestigious parks in broad daylight.

Tuesday evening’s attack was filmed by several people who were enjoying the fine weather in Hyde Park, a sizeable piece of manicured parkland bordering London’s upmarket Mayfair, Knightsbridge and Kensington districts. 

Videos, which have been widely shared online, show a gang of unmasked black men, brandishing foot-long knives, chasing an individual who eventually falls to the floor. The young men beat and stab their victim repeatedly before fleeing in different directions. 

The horrific act of violence has engendered a flood of condemnation, with many disgusted by London’s increasingly apparent problems with gang crime. “Shocking scenes. In Hyde Park! This isn’t just feral it’s gang war. We’re descending into a hell,” said former Tory MEP David C. Bannerman, who blamed Mayor Sadiq Khan. 

Failed London mayoral candidate and actor-cum-singer Lawrence Fox called on the government to “stop and search every single youth in London on a regular basis.” Fox has been a constant critic of ‘woke’ Khan and his record on crime. 

One user, who was also keen to blame Khan for the apparent deterioration in law and order, jokingly suggested Londoners start wearing medieval suits of armour as protection.  

“Is Sadiq Khan Batman? What is he supposed to do?” another wrote, questioning those criticising the mayor. “Appear at Hyde Park and use his superpowers to get them to stop?”

The stabbing, which left a young man hospitalised, has also sparked further discussion on the apparent gang culture which exists within London’s black community. The attack comes just two weeks after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist and mother of two who campaigned to defund the police, became an innocent victim of a shooting at a garden party. 

Also on rt.com Politicising the shooting of a black activist in the UK is wrong. We should be more worried US’s casual gun crime has hit Britain

“More black kids demonstrating to us that their lives clearly don’t matter,” one Twitter user wrote, ironically adding that there will be a vigil in Hyde Park today with woke liberals dropping to one knee. 

While one user asked where the good black role models are, others questioned the BLM group's silence and its failure to comment when black-on-black violence takes place in the UK. 

Another user suggested that more police presence would only escalate the situation, while “funding more extracurriculars” would prevent the youngsters from getting into criminal activities.

According to reports, the 17-year-old victim who was stabbed and beaten on Wednesday does not have life-threatening injuries and the police are asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made so far. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies