‘Taking out the trash’: Ex-champ UFC Woodley taunts ‘b*tch’ Jake Paul after boxing bout confirmed for August

A boxing match between YouTube prankster Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been booked for August 28 on Showtime. Since confirmation on Tuesday afternoon, both stars have spoken out on the clash.

The Athletic and its boxing correspondent Mike Coppinger were the first to break news of the meeting on Monday night.

Then less than 24 hours later, ESPN's Ariel Helwani gave further details and credibility to the claim as sources told him the fight was a "done deal" with both men having signed their contracts.

At a 190lb weight limit, it will take place in 20x20 ring with 10-ounce gloves while a venue is still yet to be decided for the professional bout.

Helwani then went on to speak with both fighters with Woodley, who has only been knocked out once in his storied MMA career while KO'ing seven of his 19 victims, up first.

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," the Missouri native said. "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. [I] can’t wait to shut this b*tch up.

"This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports," he vowed.

Taking to Instagram to give his take on the eight-round affair Paul wrote: "Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben [Askren, in the first round of their April fight] and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list."

"Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in two rounds," he predicted.

"Maybe this time [UFC president] Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex."

"Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on," he finished.

To Helwani, Paul sent out a similar message but added a little more.

"I have a list of people I plan on shutting up with my fists," he revealed.

"Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28," he guaranteed.

Hearing the news, Helwani's podcast partner and Woodley wrestling friend Daniel Cormier uploaded a picture of 'T-Bone' and wrote: "Let's goooooo!!!!!"

Engaged in a war of words with Paul, to the point of the pair being involved in a confrontation at UFC 261, it is clear who the former light heavyweight and heavyweight 'champ champ' will be cheering on later this summer.

This might be an unpopular take, but Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley … makes a lot sense? There's a story there after the Askren fight. Woodley is a step up in competition — someone who can actually hurt Paul. For Woodley, it’s a huge payday and chance to win for the MMA community. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 1, 2021

And while the masses have demanded that Paul take on a 'real boxer' or have blasted him for arranging a duel with a near-40-year-old on a four-fight losing streak, Helwani's ESPN colleague Marc Raimondi thinks Paul v Woodley "makes a lot of sense".

"There's a story there after the Askren fight," he explained further.

"Woodley is a step up in competition — someone who can actually hurt Paul. For Woodley, it’s a huge payday and chance to win for the MMA community."