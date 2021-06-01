Scotland at ‘delicate and fragile point’ amid Covid-19 Indian variant rise, Nicola Sturgeon says as some restrictions ease

The first minister of Scotland has announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city of Glasgow and other parts of the country, but warned about the threat still posed by the more infectious ‘Indian variant’ of the virus.

Starting on Saturday, Glasgow will be moved from Level 3 to Level 2 of Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday, allowing alcohol to be served indoors and up to six people from three households to meet up indoors.

Edinburgh and Dundee are among the 13 areas in Scotland’s central belt to remain under Level 2 measures, while other regions with lower Covid-19 rates have seen the health curbs reduced even further.

But despite the positive news for some parts of the country, Sturgeon told MPs on Tuesday that Scotland remains at a “delicate and fragile point” in the pandemic due to the impact of the so-called Indian variant of the virus.

The country faces a “considerable downside” from the imported strain, Sturgeon added, saying it now accounts for well over half of Scotland’s Covid-19 cases.

