Three people die in Scotland from adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, official data shows

Scotland has officially reported three deaths of people vaccinated against Covid-19, just weeks after a newspaper reported that a fatality linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine was being investigated by the Scottish government.

"There have been three deaths where the underlying cause of death was reported as being due to adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines," National Records of Scotland (NRS), the government's statistics agency, said in a report on Wednesday.

The deaths occurred between December 2020 and the end of April 2021, from among the 2.81 million people who received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to Public Health

Scotland data.

The report does not specify which vaccines had been given to the people who died.

Scotland uses the Covid-19 jabs made by Moderna, as well as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca partnerships.

Towards the end of April, Scottish newspaper the Sunday Mail reported that at least one death linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine was being probed by the Scottish government.

The paper said it had been informed by ministers that a "very small number have died," while 12 people had suffered rare blood clots after being immunized with the Anglo-Swedish jab. The deaths have not been officially confirmed.

Across Europe AstraZeneca's vaccine has been beset by reports of blood clots in people who have received it and many countries have altered their rollouts so higher-risk recipients may be offered an alternative jab.

A review by the EU's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, last month deemed the jab safe but said unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as "very rare side effects."

It said most reported cases occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination.

