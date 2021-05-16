 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Child killed & several people injured after suspected gas explosion destroys homes in Lancashire

16 May, 2021 08:38
A child has been killed and at least four other people have sustained injuries after a suspected gas explosion levelled several homes in Lancashire, North West England.

A major incident was declared in the early hours of Sunday after an explosion ripped through several properties in Heysham, Lancashire. Lancashire Fire dispatched 10 fire engines to the scene and began searching the area for survivors. Two houses collapsed from the suspected gas explosion, while a third was badly damaged, Lancashire Police said. A young child was killed in the accident, and four people were injured, two seriously, the force disclosed. 

The local power provider said it was halting electricity supplies to the area while the blast was being investigated. 

Footage from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows numerous emergency vehicles at the scene, with one of the destroyed homes visible in the background. The building’s roof was blown away, as well as most of the walls, leaving a chimney exposed.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and nearby residents have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

