UK to host 2022 summit to prepare for future pandemics and raise money for vaccine research

Britain has announced its plans to host an international summit in 2022, in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) which will aim to develop future preparedness for pandemics.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday that the UK wanted to play a leading role in the future of vaccine development and thus enhancing global preparedness for future pandemics.

“We look forward to working with CEPI to speed up vaccine development, creating a global solution to ensure we’re better prepared for future pandemics,” Hancock said in a statement.

CEPI aims to reduce the time it takes to develop a vaccine to as little as 100 days. “Now is a moment to capitalise on the rare alignment of political will, practical experience, and technical and scientific progress emerging from Covid-19 to prevent such devastation happening again,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive of CEPI.

Also on rt.com AstraZeneca boss says ‘we never overpromised’ on Covid-19 jab, asks people to imagine situation without Anglo-Swedish shot

The summit intends to enhance investment from the global community into the programme, but the government made no reference to who would be invited.

In relative terms, the current collection of Covid-19 vaccines in use were developed incredibly quickly. In normal circumstances it can take between 10 and 15 years, involving multiple stakeholders, to develop a vaccine and get it approved by the relevant authorities.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!