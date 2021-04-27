Book sales soar in UK thanks to coronavirus lockdown… and so does nudism

Though many industries, businesses, and hobbies have seen a decline during the coronavirus pandemic, at least two activities in the UK actually grew in size: reading and nudism.

According to reports across the UK media, both book sales and interest in the British nudist movement went up as lockdown restrictions kept Brits at home and businesses closed.

The Publishers Association reported on Tuesday that “total consumer publishing sales” had risen by 7% to £2.1 billion ($2.9 billion), with fiction soaring 16% to £688 million ($956 million) and non-fiction experiencing a 4% rise to £1 billion ($1.4 billion).

However, it was digital titles and audiobooks that really took off while UK citizens were confined to their homes. Sales of e-books increased by 12% to £3 billion ($4 billion), and audio downloads by a whopping 37% to £133 million ($184 billion).

Stephen Lotinga, the chief executive of the Publishers Association, claimed the numbers were a clear sign that people had “rediscovered their love of reading last year,” despite it being a “hugely difficult time for many booksellers and authors, whose livelihoods have been enormously disrupted.”

While many Brits spent their time reading books in 2020, others apparently took an interest in nudism, with British Naturism gaining more than 1,000 new members during the pandemic – taking the organisation’s membership to 9,000.

“The whole social nudity movement is growing exponentially,” said British Naturism spokesman Andrew Welch, as cited by the Guardian on Monday. “We are building very fast with lots of new members, including people from overseas, who have been beating a path to our door.”

Nonetheless, in January, a study found that Brits were doing less exercise, hobbies, and volunteering than at the start of the coronavirus lockdown and were instead watching more television.

The UK is currently in the middle of lifting its lockdown restrictions, and those in England can already meet up to six other people outside, visit pubs and restaurants in an outdoor setting, and shop at non-essential stores.

Stage three of England’s plan will take place on May 17, allowing groups of up to 30 to meet outside, two households to meet inside, indoor service at pubs and restaurants, and more. Stage four will take place no sooner than June 21 and will be the final stage, removing all legal restrictions.

